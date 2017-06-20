Lonzo Ball And Markelle Fultz Headline The List Of NBA Draft Green Room Invites

#NBA Draft 2017
06.20.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz both skipped the NBA combine in Chicago last month, but neither of them will skip Thursday’s NBA Draft. The draft’s green room is set, and the biggest names in the Draft are scheduled to attend when draft night kicks off in Brooklyn.

Ball and Fultz headline the group of green room invites that feature many of the players expected to go in the draft’s first round. All of the expected top five will be in the green room on Thursday, including De’Aaron Fox and Josh Jackson. None of the major names opted to stay home and celebrate with family, though there were few rumblings about that before the list was announced. Kentucky has the most green room players, with Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk and Fox all scheduled to attend.

Fultz is expected to go first overall, especially now that the Philadelphia 76ers traded with Boston to acquire the top spot in the Draft. From there it’s a little less clear, though most still think the Lakes take Ball second overall. From there, the draft’s outlook is less clear, though there aren’t any surprises on the green room list.

But we officially know who will be wearing a fancy suit and getting a nice watch once they finally get picked. All that’s left to decide now is who goes where.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSLonzo BallMarkelle FultzNBA Draft 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 5 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 5 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 7 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP