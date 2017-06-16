Getty Image

Michael Phelps has beat every human athlete of note in the swimming pool during his professional swimming career, and now it appears he’s taking on other species in retirement. Phelps has been announced as part of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week.

The event is billed as Phelps Vs. Shark: Great Gold Vs Great White and Discovery is already calling it “an event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before” in its press release.