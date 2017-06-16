Michael Phelps Is Somehow Going To Race A Great White Shark For Shark Week

06.16.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Michael Phelps has beat every human athlete of note in the swimming pool during his professional swimming career, and now it appears he’s taking on other species in retirement. Phelps has been announced as part of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week.

The event is billed as Phelps Vs. Shark: Great Gold Vs Great White and Discovery is already calling it “an event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before” in its press release.

They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps V Shark – the race is on! Produced by Peacock Productions.

TAGSDiscovery ChannelMICHAEL PHELPSshark week

