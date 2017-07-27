2K

We’re nearing the fall release of NBA 2K18 and we’re slowly learning more and more about the game. We’ve been seeing the slow release of player ratings in the form of videos with the players reacting to their overall rating, and on Thursday 2K made some huge announcements about upgrades and changes to the MyGM and MyLEAGUE mode.

In 2K18, the developers wanted to give a more immersive, complete, and realistic experience for both game modes, and to do so, they had to make some sweeping changes and updates to the previous versions. MyGM Mode will become a story mode, like MyCAREER, focusing on interactions you have with people in your organization on a day-to-day basis. For MyLEAGUE, there are significant changes and expanded opportunities to do more within the game mode from free agency to the draft to the introduction of the G-League and two-way contracts.

Here is a brief list of the biggest changes and updates coming to this year’s version of the game, and you can read more about the new MyLEAGUE Mode on 2K’s Facebook page here.