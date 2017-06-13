The Golden State Warriors Will Not Visit Donald Trump’s White House

Getty Image

Don’t expect to see Donald Trump holding up a Golden State Warriors jersey anytime soon. A report surfaced hours after the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals that made it clear the Warriors have no intention of carrying out a long-held tradition in professional American sports.

NBA champion Warriors skipping the White House visit, as a unanimous team decision per reports. — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) June 13, 2017

They’re officially the first men’s team to eschew the Trump White House, though others have found a way to avoid it as well. The Chicago Cubs visited Barack Obama in his last days in office even though they won their first World Series in 103 years just weeks before Trump was elected in November.