The Knicks Are Apparently Really Serious About The Triangle At Draft Workouts

#NBA Draft 2017
06.15.17 14 mins ago

Getty Image

Malik Monk says the New York Knicks are still very committed to the triangle offense. The Kentucky star is poised to go high in the NBA Draft next week, and he says his workout with the Knicks had a very specific offensive pattern.

Monk skipped the Draft Combine in Chicago last month, but he’s given private workouts to teams in the run up to the draft in Brooklyn next Thursday. As a projected mid-to-late lottery selection, Monk has held workouts with a number of organizations, and on Thursday he put his skills on display for the Knicks’ brass in New York.

New York has the ninth pick in next week’s Draft and, according to Monk, whoever the Knicks take better enjoy the triangle offense if he’s drafted by Phil Jackson and company, because they’re dead set on running it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSMALIK MONKNBA Draft 2017NEW YORK KNICKSPHIL JACKSONTriangle Offense

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 2 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP