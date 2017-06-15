Getty Image

Malik Monk says the New York Knicks are still very committed to the triangle offense. The Kentucky star is poised to go high in the NBA Draft next week, and he says his workout with the Knicks had a very specific offensive pattern.

Monk skipped the Draft Combine in Chicago last month, but he’s given private workouts to teams in the run up to the draft in Brooklyn next Thursday. As a projected mid-to-late lottery selection, Monk has held workouts with a number of organizations, and on Thursday he put his skills on display for the Knicks’ brass in New York.

New York has the ninth pick in next week’s Draft and, according to Monk, whoever the Knicks take better enjoy the triangle offense if he’s drafted by Phil Jackson and company, because they’re dead set on running it.