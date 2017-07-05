The Warriors Somehow Got Better Again, As They Have Reportedly Signed Nick Young

07.05.17 2 hours ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors have won two NBA titles in three seasons and somehow they keep getting better. They managed to make Stephen Curry the highest-paid player in the NBA and managed to keep Kevin Durant. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green don’t appear to be heading anywhere.

And now their depth keeps improving. On Thursday, the Warriors signed Nick Young to a according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

