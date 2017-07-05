Nick Young May Be A Warrior Now But The Internet Never Forgets Him Dragging Dubs Fans

07.05.17 43 mins ago

Getty Image

Nick Young is the newest member of the Golden State Warriors, a team whose fans he once dragged on Twitter for being bandwagon fans. Yes, Young didn’t have much love for Dubs fans while he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

When Young signed with Golden State on Thursday, intrepid internet archeologists dug deep into his Twitter profile to find all the instances where he threw shade at the fans who will now cheer for Swaggy P when he hits all those swaggy threes.

Around The Web

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 2 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 2 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 5 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 6 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 6 days ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP