Nick Young is the newest member of the Golden State Warriors, a team whose fans he once dragged on Twitter for being bandwagon fans. Yes, Young didn’t have much love for Dubs fans while he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

When Young signed with Golden State on Thursday, intrepid internet archeologists dug deep into his Twitter profile to find all the instances where he threw shade at the fans who will now cheer for Swaggy P when he hits all those swaggy threes.