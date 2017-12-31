Getty Image

The Curse of Lil B is well-known in the NBA community. James Harden got cursed, and things went awry for the Houston Rockets last postseason. It got bad enough that Lil B even offered to rescind the curse.

He most recently “cursed” Kenyon Martin for his comments about Jeremy Lin’s dreadlocks, but he also has a list of approved teams he grants his well wishes to when they play. Lil B tweeted out an updated list of teams that have his blessing on Saturday night, and the Denver Nuggets were not on it.