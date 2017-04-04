After a disappointing, plodding, and ultimately over-officiated National Championship game between Gonzaga and North Carolina, it was a relief to see “One Shining Moment” come through for America.
Rachel DeMita | Greatest March Madness Teams
This Year’s ‘One Shining Moment’ Had A Heavy Dose Of Michigan And South Carolina
Around The Web
There is one comment
Seriously?? How stupid are you???? I think I saw MI 3x but no one would have even known it was Michigan. Regardless that 1 Shining Moment was the worst I’ve ever seen.
Play the effing SONG CBS! I don’t need to hear NANCE or anyone else. Play the song, play Nance in the background and don’t reinvent the wheel! You ruined the One Shining Momennt this year