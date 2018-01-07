Rick Carlisle Called ESPN A ‘Disgrace’ For Publishing LaVar Ball’s Criticism Of Luke Walton

#ESPN #LA Lakers
Sports Writer
01.07.18 7 Comments

Getty Image

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman published an interview with LaVar Ball on Sunday where Ball delivered heavy criticism directed at Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton. LaVar’s comments to ESPN weren’t terribly surprising if you’ve been following the LaVar vs. Lakers story this season. LaVar claims that the Lakers young players don’t believe in Walton, and that he isn’t using Lonzo Ball in a way that would make him most effective.

Ball has been insinuating these feelings all year, but his language in the Goodman interview was particularly sharp.

LaVar’s comments prompted Los Angeles media to ask Lonzo about his relationship with the Lakers and Walton at shootaround on Sunday. Lonzo didn’t really defend his father or Walton to the media, and his message more or less amounted to Lonzo declaring that he would be comfortable playing for any coach. It was certainly not a ringing endorsement for Walton, and did nothing to end speculation that there is a strong Ball vs. Walton war happening behind the scenes.

In response to both LaVar and Lonzo (and L.A.’s losing streak), a Lakers source told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that there have been no conversations about potentially firing Luke Walton. The Lakers organization put their full support behind their head coach, but this story doesn’t end there.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#LA Lakers
TAGSDalas MavericksESPNLA LAKERSlavar ballLonzo BallLUKE WALTONRick Carlisle

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 4 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP