Russell Westbrook Won’t Give Up On This Year’s MVP Race Without A Fight

03.28.17 23 mins ago

Over the past few weeks, the MVP race has been whittled down to a two-man race between James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Harden seemed to wrap up the award after Westbrook had a subpar game in a loss against the Warriors, followed a few days later by the Rockets beating the Thunder, 137-125. Westbrook (39 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds) had better numbers than Harden (22 points, 12 assists, five rebounds) in their head-to-head matchup, but Harden got the win and had been playing out of his mind lately.

And then on Tuesday night, Westbrook happened. Oklahoma City looked dead in the water against Dallas, as the Mavericks took a 91-78 lead with 3:31 remaining. That was the last time all night that Dallas would score, while the Thunder ripped off 14 consecutive points to walk out of American Airlines Center with a 92-91 win.

Two Thunder players did all the scoring during that run. Steven Adams had two. Westbrook had the remaining 12. This included a dagger with seven seconds left on a pull up jumper from the free throw line that has become his signature move.

