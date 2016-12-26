This NBA Season Belongs To Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook Had A NSFW Reaction To Whether He Yelled Kyrie Irving’s Name At Shootaround

12.25.16 22 hours ago 5 Comments

The Christmas Day Finals rematch between the Cavs and Warriors was every bit as good as advertised, complete with an eerily familiar crunch-time jumper from Kyrie Irving. It also featured a somewhat controversial play in the closing seconds where Kevin Durant tripped and fell before getting off a potential game-winning shot.

It was something that Durant’s new arch nemesis, Russell Westbrook, could take solace in if he wanted to, and when he was warming up prior to his own holiday showdown against the Timberwolves, at first it looked like just that. After sinking a three-pointer from the corner, Westbrook ran into the tunnel and appeared to scream out “Thank you, Kyrie!” on his way out.

TAGSKYRIE IRVINGRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 days ago 10 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP