Russell Westbrook Added To His Award-Winning Season With The ESPY For Male Athlete Of The Year

07.12.17 50 mins ago

It’s been quite the roller-coaster year for Russell Westbrook. Everything good that’s happened to him during the 2016-2017 season has had a bittersweet tinge to it after Kevin Durant skipped town and joined the Warriors last summer, but that only served to motivate him that much more.

He proceeded to make history by averaging a tripe-double for the entire season – a feat most people thought would never be replicated after Oscar Robertson did it more than 50 years prior. That culminated in his first-ever MVP award, but even that was little consolation after a disappointing opening-round exit in the playoffs.

