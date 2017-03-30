MVP Or Not, Russell Westbook Deserves Your Love And Admiration

Getty Image

Here’s a question for you to consider as March is swept away by April and the NBA season reaches its final days: do the numbers help or hurt your appreciation of Russell Westbrook’s current greatness?

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard is in the midst of one of the greatest individual NBA seasons ever. He will enter the season’s final month averaging a triple-double, something only one man has ever done in the league’s history. With eight games remaining, Westbrook is creeping up on that same man — Oscar Robertson — who had 41 triple-doubles in his historic 1960-61 season.

As of Wednesday night, Westbrook has 38.

The pursuit of these milestones, the quest for double-digit numbers in statistical categories, is viewed in a variety of ways. Some claim our obsession with base-10 roundness isn’t a proper evaluation of one’s importance in a basketball game. Other players like James Harden are having similarly-impressive seasons with better numbers in other categories less engrained in the traditional basketball box score.

There are ways to discount what Westbrook is doing as selfish or even perhaps detrimental to his team, if you’re willing to dig deep enough. Haters, as we all know, will find ways to hate.

That many of Westbrook’s triple-doubles often seem routine is impressive enough, but the highlights have been downright historic. Westbrook has had perfect shooting nights from the field, surprising even himself. He’s had other teams’ fans openly rooting for him to get his numbers, almost like a baseball crowd coming around to a pitcher with a no-hitter going.