Russell Westbrook’s ridiculous season reached a new high point on Wednesday night when he recorded the most points in a triple-double in NBA history with 57 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists to lead the Thunder back from a 21-point second half deficit (the biggest comeback in franchise history) to clinch a playoff spot.

Westbrook turned on the afterburners in the fourth quarter, putting up 19 of his 57 points in the final eight minutes of the final period, including a game-tying deep three off the dribble to tie the game and send it to overtime with seven seconds to play.