Russell Westbrook’s ridiculous season reached a new high point on Wednesday night when he recorded the most points in a triple-double in NBA history with 57 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists to lead the Thunder back from a 21-point second half deficit (the biggest comeback in franchise history) to clinch a playoff spot.
Westbrook turned on the afterburners in the fourth quarter, putting up 19 of his 57 points in the final eight minutes of the final period, including a game-tying deep three off the dribble to tie the game and send it to overtime with seven seconds to play.
So maybe at the end of the day Durant and Westbrook both come out with something to show for this past season, Westbrook with the personal accolade and Durant with a ring (tentatively)