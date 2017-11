Getty Image

The Houston Astros emerged triumphant in the 2017 World Series and, while that victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers was intriguing on a number of levels, an off-the-radar person in the sports world weighed in beautifully after the fact.

On Thursday afternoon, former Philadelphia 76ers general manager and curator of “The Process” Sam Hinkie hopped on Twitter and declared his “love” for the way the Astros claimed the ultimate in baseball glory.