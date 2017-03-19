Getty Image

Kyrie Irving captured the conversation at NBA All-Star Weekend by revealing his belief that the Earth is flat. At the time, most people either subtly poked fun in Irving’s direction or boldly shouted him down but, since that point, some high-profile folks have come to his defense to varying degrees.

Now, we can count Shaquille O’Neal among them. You can listen to the whole thing here starting around the 9:30-minute mark, but here is the choice excerpt:

Shaq is a flat-Earther, too I’m speechless I love this NBA narrative so muchhttps://t.co/eijTsZKJZm pic.twitter.com/3zOLbABfeQ — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) March 19, 2017

O’Neal actually used the fact that Christopher Columbus did not actually discover America as evidence and even cited some of his nationwide travels in a vehicle. This is clearly irrefutable evidence.

With Shaq, it’s always hard to determine just how serious he is but, if taken at face value, it is clear that he is riding with Kyrie Irving on “Flat-Earth Island” for the foreseeable future. This would not be the first time that O’Neal peddled an opinion that did not make a ton of sense to many, many people but we know he isn’t shy and this is yet another window into the way that the Big Aristotle’s mind works.