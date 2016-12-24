The Golden State Warriors really have a knack for demoralizing their opponents. It must be absolutely infuriating to know exactly what they’re going to do yet still be unable to prevent it. That’s what happened to the Pistons on Friday night. With the game all tied up at 110-110 with just over a minute-and-a-half remaining, the Warriors ran a backdoor play for Draymond Green that a horrified Stan Van Gundy saw materializing from the sideline.

But no amount of apoplectic screaming and foot stomping could’ve stopped Green from getting an easy dunk that proved to be the turning point in the game. The Warriors would go on to win 119-113 for their seventh straight, while SVG gave the basketball world an early Christmas present with arguably the most glorious temper tantrum of the season so far.

Luckily, the Pistons coach has a few days to recuperate, ideally with a couple of tall glasses of eggnog to help take the edge off. Lord knows 2016 has been a hard year for all of us. Detroit will try to get back on track Monday at home when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers, who will be fresh off of their Christmas Day Finals rematch against the aforementioned Warriors.