The Carolina Panthers are still looking for an owner in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Jerry Richardson. While there isn’t much out there about who has the inside track to owning the team, one group of celebrities and athletes are making a public push to purchase the organization. The group is most notably spearheaded by Diddy and Steph Curry, with Colin Kaepernick throwing his hat in the ring as a potential co-owner.

If a celebrity ownership group sounds like the kind of thing that might not be serious for some reason, Curry is here to shoot that down whenever he has to. The Golden State Warriors star and former NBA MVP spoke with TMZ about the campaign to buy the team, and was adamant that he and Diddy actually want to own his hometown squad.

“This is a real thing, so hopefully it happens sooner than later,” Curry said.

