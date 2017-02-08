Getty Image

Steph Curry rarely speaks strongly on political issues, but on Wednesday he offered his thoughts on Donald Trump at the prompting of Marcus Thompson of the Bay Area News Group in response to comments from Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank this week that Trump was “an asset.”

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, in an interview with CNBC, said President Donald Trump is an “asset” to the country. “I agree with that description,” Curry said, “if you remove the ‘et.'”

It’s as strong of a political stance as we’ve heard from the two-time MVP in his time in the league. While LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and other veterans have become more vocal in their political beliefs and feelings towards social issues, Curry has largely kept quiet and chosen to release relatively vague statements that will do their best not to offend anyone. However, it’s clear here that he’s starting to become more comfortable speaking out — which probably coincides with him solidifying himself as one of the league’s most popular stars.

Curry elaborated that he’s been in contact with Plank and Under Armour about the comments, and that he’s been assured that Plank was only speaking in business terms, not about social or policy issues. Curry told Thompson that he believes Under Armour still stands for the same things he does from a perspective of creating social change, but said if he feels that changes he wouldn’t hesitate to leave the company.