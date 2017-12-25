Getty Image

LeBron James will turn 33 years old on Dec. 30 as the Cavs near the midway point of his 15th season in the NBA. At this point in his career, conventional wisdom would say that James’ game would have declined to some extent. But somehow, the four-time MVP has managed to become a better player in some aspects of his game as a 15-year veteran.

James is averaging 28.4 points, 9.2 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game this season, which would be his fourth best scoring season, second best passing season and best rebounding season of his career. Not only is his raw production incredible, but he is having, by far, his most efficient shooting season of his career. James is shooting 57 percent from the field, 41.1 percent from three-point range and 78.5 percent from the free throw line, which would be career highs in all three categories.

Prior to the Cavs’ Finals rematch with the Warriors on Christmas in Oakland, Golden State coach Steve Kerr was asked about James’ incredible season and what it says about his greatness. Kerr, unsurprisingly, offered up a great response, marveling at how LeBron has managed to be better in year 15 than he was in year 10, which is unfathomable for a superstar of his caliber.