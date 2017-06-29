Getty Image

After becoming the first player to average a triple-double since Oscar Robertson, Thunder All-Star Russell Westbrook was honored for his excellent performance with the MVP trophy at Monday’s NBA Awards.

To congratulate Westbrook, Jordan and Samsung debuted two ads, which perfectly saluted the Thunder superstar for his historic season. But while those two commercials are quite excellent, another one of Westbrook’s sponsors may have outdone both Jordan and Samsung.

Wanting to tie in Westbrook’s eclectic wardrobe in their congratulations, Mountain Dew teamed up with American menswear designer Mark McNairy to create the first-ever triple-double breasted suit. That’s right, Mountain Dew and McNairy are actually making a custom triple-double breasted suit for Westbrook that hopefully he will wear next season.

Here are sketches of the suit as well as more details: