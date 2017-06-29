Russell Westbrook’s MVP Season Is Being Honored With A Custom Triple-Double Breasted Suit

06.29.17 32 mins ago

Getty Image

After becoming the first player to average a triple-double since Oscar Robertson, Thunder All-Star Russell Westbrook was honored for his excellent performance with the MVP trophy at Monday’s NBA Awards.

To congratulate Westbrook, Jordan and Samsung debuted two ads, which perfectly saluted the Thunder superstar for his historic season. But while those two commercials are quite excellent, another one of Westbrook’s sponsors may have outdone both Jordan and Samsung.

Wanting to tie in Westbrook’s eclectic wardrobe in their congratulations, Mountain Dew teamed up with American menswear designer Mark McNairy to create the first-ever triple-double breasted suit. That’s right, Mountain Dew and McNairy are actually making a custom triple-double breasted suit for Westbrook that hopefully he will wear next season.

Here are sketches of the suit as well as more details:

Around The Web

TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 19 hours ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
The Best Food Truck In Every State In America

The Best Food Truck In Every State In America

and 06.26.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
If You Only Explore One City Center This Summer, Make It Downtown L.A.

If You Only Explore One City Center This Summer, Make It Downtown L.A.

and 06.09.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP