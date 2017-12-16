The Thunder Toppled The Sixers To Win The NBA’s First Triple-OT Thriller Of The Season

12.15.17 55 mins ago

Getty Image

With ESPN dedicating quite a bit of coverage to Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and company this week, there was plenty of attention on Friday evening’s contest between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. After 63 (!) minutes of game time, that hype was certainly justified, as the Thunder prevailed over the upstart Sixers by a final score of 119-117 in triple overtime.

The game was full of statistical nuggets that would be intriguing even if standing alone. The contest marked the first triple-OT game of the season in the NBA, and while it would be cumbersome to dissect each and every twist and turn from the end of regulation through the 15 minutes of additional time, suffice it to say there were many.

Andre Roberson had the opportunity to end the game in double-OT, but despite an apparent foul, the Thunder swingman was unable to finish a lay-up around the rim, sending things to yet another period. From there, Russell Westbrook and company managed to eek out the win, and while it it wasn’t the sole reason, a wild dunk from Westbrook was a big part of that escape.

