Getty Image

Minnesota Timberwolves Head Coach Tom Thibodeau is a wonderful, unhappy, beautiful man. The NBA is exponentially more entertaining with his exhausting coaching style and crippling misery. The Timberwolves have a lot going for them as we head into the 2017-18 NBA regular season, though. They’ve got a fantastic young core, and landed veterans Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague, and Taj Gibson this summer with the intent of making a real push for the playoffs. They look competitive on paper, but don’t you dare give that paper to Thibodeau.

The Wolves sit at 2-1 in preseason play, not that records have any significants whatsoever at the moment. More importantly, the Wolves have looked pretty good thus far. Again, it’s only preseason, but they beat the Warriors in China. Maybe that counts for something? If you thought practicing and playing in China would force Thibodeau to change his approach, you’d be sorely mistaken.

Via Sam Amick, USA Today: