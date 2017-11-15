LiAngelo Ball Thanked Donald Trump And The U.S. Government For Helping Get Them Out Of China

#Donald Trump
11.15.17 47 mins ago 4 Comments

CNN

It’s been a very weird week around the UCLA basketball program. A trio of freshman, including LiAngelo Ball, were arrested for shoplifting in China. It led to the three players — Ball, Cody Riley, and Jalen Hill — getting detained while their team flew back to the United States, and the potential for some type of punishment from the government was on the table.

The entire saga got to the point that the presidents of both nationsDonald Trump and Xi Jinping — actually discussed the incident. After the players were allowed to leave China, Trump tweeted that he wanted the players to thank him for doing them a solid. Additionally, the president alleged the players were facing a decade in jail. (One ESPN reporter said that multiple sources told him it would have been a week or two.)

Everyone eventually got back to the United States, and in addition to getting handed an indefinite suspension by the program, a press conference was held in which the players thanked the president for his help.

LiAngelo Ball apologized for his actions in China, and thanked Donald Trump and the U.S. government for getting him home.

A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSCollege Basketballdonald trumpliangelo ballUCLA BRUINS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP