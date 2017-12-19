Will Smith Will Reportedly Produce A Biopic On Michael Jordan’s Baseball Career

12.19.17 53 mins ago

Getty Image

Michael Jordan‘s baseball sabbatical in 1993 has taken on mythical status over the years. Having just won three straight championships, MJ was in the absolute prime of his career, so conspiracy theories ran rampant about the real reason for his sudden departure from basketball.

The NBA’s tin-hat contingent has tried to posit that it was some sort of covert suspension on the part of the league and commissioner David Stern stemming from the various gambling debts he had accrued, but perhaps the most plausible explanation is that Jordan was still distraught at the tragic death of his father and needed time to do a little soul-searching.

We may never know what the real catalyst was, but it appears a new biopic devoted to that period of Jordan’s career will ostensibly seek to answer a few remaining questions. According to a new report, Will Smith is set to produce the upcoming film, tentatively titled The Prospect.

