This week in This Week in Posters, we begin with, praise Jesus, a big batch of character posters for the Baywatch movie. These, despite dropping in the dead of winter, offer the promise of an impending boob, abs, and thigh gap-filled summer (I assume the time of release is the only justification for the snow in the poster, since the movie presumably takes place in Malibu). Gather round, kiddies! And warm your frozen fingers over the hearth of Kelly Rohrbach’s pubic mound (she’s the new CJ Parker). I don’t know that I’ve ever seen one of those front-zip swimsuits outside of a nudie magazine shoot, not that I’m complaining.
This Week In Movie Posters: Baywatch Promises Summer Will Come
Around The Web
There are 19 comments
In that one poster with Rock, Efron and Rohrbach together, why did they put Rohrbach in that poster instead of Daddario?
Is there actual hate for Josh Gad? I’ve only actually seen people make fun of him on Uproxx. I don’t really get why though.
It’s not really hate. He’s just always completely superfluous yet shows up in everything.
I find him incredibly irritating. But yeah, I’m not sure he’s widely hated elsewhere.
I don’t know, he had me convinced a dog was actually licking his ball bag in the Wedding Ringer and I think that is the bar by which we measure all great thespians.
have you seen his face?
I wonder which of those actors in the Table 19 poster was cast as the ex con.
June Squibb ain’t to be fucked with.
That Josh Gad poster made me laugh out loud harder than anything he has actually done in any movie or TV show. What a fucking goober.
Selena Gomez looks 5 years old in that James Franco cheek hair movie poster
Also, Zack Efron looks like he skips leg day
If My Cousin Rachel is the sequel to My Cousin Vinny I’ll see it opening night. Wearing my leather sport coat and cowboy boots.
I like that that one horror movie uses amityville the awakening as a hook even though that movie has been delayed for like three years.
“From the producer of that movie we can’t get any studio to buy or any theater to show come… knife party”
What if the twist of My Cousin Rachel is that Sam Claflin plays Rachel?
Wait, Personal Shopper is a ghost story?
…AND it’s “pricklishly sexy”(??)
Well consider my sexyish prick intrigued.
If I only gave the Kelly Rohrbach and Alexandra Daddario posters a cursory glance but stared at Efron’s abs for a solid 40 seconds do I have to take up rollerblading now?
The cool thing about the Zac Efron poster is that they can just recycle it when he stars in the Vanilla Ice biopic.
alright, stop
Emma Watson being “romantic” with a Furry is like a 4chan wet dream.