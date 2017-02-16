Frotcast 322: Joe Sinclitico And Lee Keeler

02.16.17 58 mins ago
taboo_trailer.jpg

FX

This week on the Frotcast, comedian Joe Sinclitico (Adam Devine’s House Party) joins hosts Vince Mancini (me) and Brendan (former NFL practice squad member) to discuss North Korean assassinations, Taboo, and the genius Norm MacDonald. Later, we’re joined by Lee Keeler of Devastator Press, who’s publishing a memoir written in the style of a trading card price guide. Enjoy and frot on! Patreon.com/Frotcast

#Content:

1:53 – Donald Trump’s epic non-answer to the two-state solution.

6:00 – Joe Sinclitico joins the party.

7:00 – North Korea’s assassination of Kim Jong-nam and how it’d make a great movie.

23:00 – Talking Taboo, aka The Tom Hardy Telly Program

32:00 – Bald guys who wear hats: at what point do you take the hat off?

55:15 – The genius of Norm MacDonald

1:04:00 – We’re joined by Lee Keeler of Devastator Press, to promote Ryan Bartoski’s Emotionally Relevant Trading Card Guide

1:27:30 – Emails!

PLUGS! Buy Devastator Press’s latest release, Ryan Bartoski’s Emotionally Relevant Trading Card Guide

DONATE on Patreon at Patreon.com/frotcast. It helps us keep the Frot ad-free. For just $10, Matt Lieb will sing you your very own Royalty Freestyle on the topic of your choosing.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

