Frotcast 322: Joe Sinclitico And Lee Keeler

This week on the Frotcast, comedian Joe Sinclitico (Adam Devine’s House Party) joins hosts Vince Mancini (me) and Brendan (former NFL practice squad member) to discuss North Korean assassinations, Taboo, and the genius Norm MacDonald. Later, we’re joined by Lee Keeler of Devastator Press, who’s publishing a memoir written in the style of a trading card price guide. Enjoy and frot on! Patreon.com/Frotcast

#Content:

1:53 – Donald Trump’s epic non-answer to the two-state solution.

Pres. Trump says he "can live with" either one- or two-state solution in Israel. https://t.co/B8xaM8cDfq pic.twitter.com/CZBrpSKMyC — ABC News (@ABC) February 16, 2017

6:00 – Joe Sinclitico joins the party.

7:00 – North Korea’s assassination of Kim Jong-nam and how it’d make a great movie.

23:00 – Talking Taboo, aka The Tom Hardy Telly Program

32:00 – Bald guys who wear hats: at what point do you take the hat off?

55:15 – The genius of Norm MacDonald

1:04:00 – We’re joined by Lee Keeler of Devastator Press, to promote Ryan Bartoski’s Emotionally Relevant Trading Card Guide

1:27:30 – Emails!

Buy Devastator Press's latest release, Ryan Bartoski's Emotionally Relevant Trading Card Guide

