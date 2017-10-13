Frotcast 347: Blade Runner (1982), With Ed Zitron

10.13.17 9 mins ago

Warner Bros.

If you like timely pegs for classic movies, you’ll love this week’s Frotcast about the 1982 Ridley Scott classic, Blade Runner (no promises). Comedian Allison Mick calls it the “un-fun Fifth Element,” while Twitter’s favorite PR man Ed Zitron defends Harrison Ford’s extremely laconic voice over. Comedian Joey Avery just tries to get a word in every now and then. We also talk Harvey Weinstein and Terry Crews (and Rob Schneider and Seth MacFarlane), and Eminem’s Trump diss track. It’s extremely #content and incredibly blah blah blah. It’s not our best work but it’s free.

1:40 – Harvey Weinstein follow-up.

16:15 – Eminem’s anti-Trump freestyle

23:40 – Blade Runner discussion

54:40 – Is Harrison Ford a good actor or a good movie star

1:00:20 – How would you like to die in a natural disaster?

1:05:20 – More fun with Korn

