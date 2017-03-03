Frotcast 324: Oscars Insanity, With Laremy

Senior Editor
03.03.17 10 Comments
laremy-alexjones

King5

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).

Now you can also listen on Soundcloud or Stitcher.
Was this the craziest Oscars ever, or what? We relive the insanity, with Seattle film critic Laremy Legel, joining comedian Joey Avery, Vince, and Brendan in the Frotquarters. Was it Warren Beatty’s fault? Will those Price Waterhouse Cooper accountants commit seppuku in penance? What if it had been Moonlight that had their award taken away mid-speech? We discuss that, Fifty Shades Darker, Jason Whitlock’s terrible JFK take, and Mike Pence looking like a Lego man. Enjoy and Frot on.

Check out Laremy’s TV appearance (“a cacophony of errors”) right here.

DONATE on Patreon at Patreon.com/frotcast. It helps us keep the Frot ad-free. For just $10, Matt Lieb will sing you your very own Royalty Freestyle on the topic of your choosing.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

