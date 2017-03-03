Frotcast 324: Oscars Insanity, With Laremy

King5

Was this the craziest Oscars ever, or what? We relive the insanity, with Seattle film critic Laremy Legel, joining comedian Joey Avery, Vince, and Brendan in the Frotquarters. Was it Warren Beatty’s fault? Will those Price Waterhouse Cooper accountants commit seppuku in penance? What if it had been Moonlight that had their award taken away mid-speech? We discuss that, Fifty Shades Darker, Jason Whitlock’s terrible JFK take, and Mike Pence looking like a Lego man. Enjoy and Frot on.

