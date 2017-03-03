Frotcast 324: Oscars Insanity, With Laremy

–
Was this the craziest Oscars ever, or what? We relive the insanity, with Seattle film critic Laremy Legel, joining comedian Joey Avery, Vince, and Brendan in the Frotquarters. Was it Warren Beatty’s fault? Will those Price Waterhouse Cooper accountants commit seppuku in penance? What if it had been Moonlight that had their award taken away mid-speech? We discuss that, Fifty Shades Darker, Jason Whitlock’s terrible JFK take, and Mike Pence looking like a Lego man. Enjoy and Frot on.
That’s a nice shirt, Laremy. Does it come in men’s?
I think he bought it at Prince’s estate sale.
When Laremy comes out in a billowy, shimmering purple shirt we demand a word picture Vince. Don’t drop the ball next time Vince.
I had no idea where else to bring this vital information to your attention, but you should be aware Armond White is the sole reviewer of 162 reviews to ruin Get Out’s 100%. You can set your watch to that man.
I loved the Oscars fuck up as much as anyone, but how the hell did that dude switch the envelopes!? I mean, the you had one job!! thing is overdone, but oh my gaaahd. I can’t leave the house without checking my pockets three times for my keys, this dude’s just handing out super-secret envelopes flippantly as hell.
I love it and we should make that man president.
(Also, Brendan’s confused, “what??” after Vince describes Jessica Chastain’s Nazi-zoo movie might be my favorite thing from this episode.)
The discussion of the Nazi zoo movie in this episode led to a natural progression of my imagining various Nazi animals, which led to picturing Goebbels as an ostrich in an SS uniform, which led to my picturing Stephen Miller as an ostrich on CNN justifying immigration policy by squawking repeatedly and trying to peck the camera in split screen. So I guess what I’m trying to say is thank you for that.
I really enjoyed the celebrity scent debate, but I refuse to believe that Jemaine Clement smells bad.
How bad did Laremy have to poop during that segment? That was some serious gotta-go bouncing.
Vince, is that really how you pronounce “Penchant” in your day to day life? It came off really stawwged.
The hotdog/buns issue was also in the Seann William Scott kung fu classic Bulletproof Monk.