Frotcast Extra: Jon Ronson On ‘The Butterfly Effect’

#Frotcast
Senior Editor
11.24.17

Getty Image

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right-click, save as).

You can also listen on Stitcher.

This week on the Frotcast, the Frot-crew is all traveling, but I do have this phone interview I did with author/journalist/screenwriter Jon Ronson. You can read my piece on it here, but this is the only place for the full Q & A.

Ronson is the author of So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed, a book about internet shaming, The Psychopath Test, Men Who Stare At Goats, the co-writer of the movie Okja, and a few others. Most recently he produced a multi-part podcast for Audible called The Butterfly Effect (also available on iTunes). The Butterfly Effect traces the rise of free porn and its effect on porn and wider society. The way tech has affected porn seems like a useful comparison for the “disruption” of other industries. Enjoy and Frot on!

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

DONATE at Patreon.com/Frotcast


Around The Web

TOPICS#Frotcast
TAGSFROTCASTjon ronsonTHE BUTTERFLY EFFECT

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP