Frotcast 338: Millennials Watch ‘The Untouchables’

Paramount/Viceland

This week on the Frotcast, we take advantage of our all-millennial panel (comedians Matt Lieb, Joey Avery, and Kollin Holtz) to introduce them to the critically-acclaimed 1980s classic, The Untouchables (Matt was born in 1985, so whether he counts as a true millennial is in the eye of the beholder). Will they love it? Will they hate it? Will they be baffled by Sean Connery’s perfect Irish accent? Before we get to that, we discuss Game of Thrones on Chemo Couch Time with Ben, and answer your emails. Email us at frotcast@gmail.com, donate at Patreon.com/frotcast. Frot on!

#Content

6:58 – Discussing Rooney Mara never having eaten pie prior to A Ghost Story

18:47 – Chemo Couch Time With Ben! Ben gives us his thoughts on all the shows he’s been watching while laid up on chemo.

24:29 – Game Of Thrones, and the bad take that the appeal is “liberals secretly longing for monarchy”

43:00 – Matt Lieb explains how to do heroin (again)

1:01:18 – The Untouchables

1:27:00 – Answering your emails

