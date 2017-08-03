Frotcast 340: Robocop, Ready Player One, And The Week’s Worst Takes

–
Do you love Robocop (1987)? Then you’ll love this Frotcast (maybe)! Comedian Joey Avery and Matt Lieb from The Star Wars show watched Robocop for the first time this week, to discuss it with Robocop superfans Vince Mancini and Brendan. Also this week — we talk the strange phenomenon of Ready Player One (soon to be a major motion picture directed by Steven Spielberg) and examine some of the author’s slam poetry (mmm, member berries). We’ve also got the Worst Takes of The Week and an appreciation of tortured music reviews. Enjoy, and Frot on. Donate at patreon.com/frotcast.
2:23 – Talking Ready Player One, member berries, and the author’s old slam poetry
33:50 – Discussing the 1987 classic, Robocop.
45:21 – Paul Verheoven’s perverted teen boy sensibility
59:00 – Appreciating the Zucker Brothers classics like Naked Gun and Airplane!
1:05:00 – Worst takes of the week!
Supplemental Material
That Ready Player One excerpt from Twitter:
The most “STFU, parents” public statement ever:
“We all know that pop culture regurgitation isn’t a substitute for a personality. What this book presupposes is… maybe it does…”
This is meta, and funny and powerful!
Lieb’s comment about not wanting to see Um Actually the movie made me spit laugh.