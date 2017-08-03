Frotcast 340: Robocop, Ready Player One, And The Week’s Worst Takes

08.03.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Orion Pictures

Do you love Robocop (1987)? Then you’ll love this Frotcast (maybe)! Comedian Joey Avery and Matt Lieb from The Star Wars show watched Robocop for the first time this week, to discuss it with Robocop superfans Vince Mancini and Brendan. Also this week — we talk the strange phenomenon of Ready Player One (soon to be a major motion picture directed by Steven Spielberg) and examine some of the author’s slam poetry (mmm, member berries). We’ve also got the Worst Takes of The Week and an appreciation of tortured music reviews. Enjoy, and Frot on. Donate at patreon.com/frotcast.

2:23 – Talking Ready Player One, member berries, and the author’s old slam poetry

33:50 – Discussing the 1987 classic, Robocop.

45:21 – Paul Verheoven’s perverted teen boy sensibility

59:00 – Appreciating the Zucker Brothers classics like Naked Gun and Airplane!

1:05:00 – Worst takes of the week!

Supplemental Material

That Ready Player One excerpt from Twitter:

The most “STFU, parents” public statement ever:

