Frotcast 340: Robocop, Ready Player One, And The Week’s Worst Takes

Do you love Robocop (1987)? Then you’ll love this Frotcast (maybe)! Comedian Joey Avery and Matt Lieb from The Star Wars show watched Robocop for the first time this week, to discuss it with Robocop superfans Vince Mancini and Brendan. Also this week — we talk the strange phenomenon of Ready Player One (soon to be a major motion picture directed by Steven Spielberg) and examine some of the author’s slam poetry (mmm, member berries). We’ve also got the Worst Takes of The Week and an appreciation of tortured music reviews. Enjoy, and Frot on. Donate at patreon.com/frotcast.

2:23 – Talking Ready Player One, member berries, and the author’s old slam poetry

33:50 – Discussing the 1987 classic, Robocop.

45:21 – Paul Verheoven’s perverted teen boy sensibility

59:00 – Appreciating the Zucker Brothers classics like Naked Gun and Airplane!

1:05:00 – Worst takes of the week!

That Ready Player One excerpt from Twitter:

"Ready Player One" is the insufferable teenager manifesto that people mistakenly believe "Catcher in the Rye" to be pic.twitter.com/tDO6ZJt4Te — Wally 🌹 Brennan (@erasmusNYT) September 18, 2016

The most “STFU, parents” public statement ever:

Sarah Sanders: “If you want to see chaos, come to my house with three preschoolers. Recent changes don't "hold a candle to that.” pic.twitter.com/IoWsx4zLeu — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) July 31, 2017

