This Week In Movie Posters: Beauties, Beasts, Monsters, Trucks, And 'xXx'

01.09.17
Welcome back to This Week In Posters, everyone’s favorite weekly poster feature on the internet. This is one of the best crops of posters I’ve seen since I started doing this feature. We begin with this new poster for the live-action Beauty and the Beast movie.

Disney’s first posters for Beauty and the Beast were nice, but cryptic (great teasers, basically). They’re laying more of their cards on the table with this one, and my, look at all the wonderful mustaches! Why, there’s Kevin Kline, and Ian McKellen, and hey, is that Stanley Tucci? How delightfu– GOD DAMMIT I KNEW YOU WERE GOING TO TRY TO SNEAK JOSH GAD PAST ME AGAIN!

It seems like every damned party you’ll be strolling along, making small talk, having a grand old time when BOOM! Josh Gad pops out from behind the punch bowl to do some card tricks. Then you’re stuck there humoring him for 20 minutes, with his desperate fake laugh thing, while that girl you like gets chatted up by a handsome sailor. LEAVE ME ALONE, JOSH GAD, I JUST WANT TO LIVE MY LIFE!

