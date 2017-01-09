Welcome back to This Week In Posters, everyone’s favorite weekly poster feature on the internet. This is one of the best crops of posters I’ve seen since I started doing this feature. We begin with this new poster for the live-action Beauty and the Beast movie.
Disney’s first posters for Beauty and the Beast were nice, but cryptic (great teasers, basically). They’re laying more of their cards on the table with this one, and my, look at all the wonderful mustaches! Why, there’s Kevin Kline, and Ian McKellen, and hey, is that Stanley Tucci? How delightfu– GOD DAMMIT I KNEW YOU WERE GOING TO TRY TO SNEAK JOSH GAD PAST ME AGAIN!
It seems like every damned party you’ll be strolling along, making small talk, having a grand old time when BOOM! Josh Gad pops out from behind the punch bowl to do some card tricks. Then you’re stuck there humoring him for 20 minutes, with his desperate fake laugh thing, while that girl you like gets chatted up by a handsome sailor. LEAVE ME ALONE, JOSH GAD, I JUST WANT TO LIVE MY LIFE!
“Also, what are those little upside down humps in the middle?”
Ryan Gosling’s sneezes are actually just soft little feathers.
and here I thought it was supposed to be the bottom of her hair – but this makes way more sense.
I’m gonna go ahead and need full size glossies of the Hidden Figures posters.
I love how Tracy Letts shows up in the occasional movie looking like every conservative suburban dad, and then I have to remind myself that this psycho wrote Bug and Killer Joe.
Didn’t James Franco play a gay man in Milk? (huh, Diego Luna was also in that one)
Really hoping Franco doesn’t break out his “Look at my shit!” monologue again in this new movie.
All Nighter looks like a band poster for a hipster bluegrass version of Tenacious D.
The welder in me who’s also an insufferable pedant feels obligated to say that that’s not a welders’ mask on the Monster Trucks poster. It’s simply a face shield.
Tell him to shut it and get the hell out of you, already! He’s not getting any welding done back there.
All Nighter looks awful, Emile Hirsch really strangled the wrong studio exec.
I thought that was Jack Black after a long-term cocaine based diet.
What would really blow your mind is if they went on tour and Kyle was the one who’d lost a tone of weight.
That’s the beauty of the karate schnitzel diet!
The Lure is awesome. It’s a Polish horror musical set in the 80’s. First time female writer and director. Totally original and crazy. And yes, she is a mermaid.
Ok but is she the kind of mermaid that wants to devour me or the kind that wants to eat me?
I just want to know if it tackles the age old question of “If you had to bang a mermaid, would you rather have a human top half, or bottom half?” I’m worried the Polish director may bungle the answer tho.
There are several scenes in the movie dedicated to exploring the mystery of mermaid genitalia.
Potential good news, or worse news: this is the sailor in Vince’s hypothetical story:
[uproxx.files.wordpress.com]
For those who’ve never seen it, this is what natural birth looks like.