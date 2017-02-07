IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, it’s like every studio saved up all their titles and released them all at once. We’ve got Guardians of the Galaxy sequels, new Trainspotting, Power Rangers, and Fifty Shades movies, a new limited release starring Nicolas Cage looking ridiculous, and more! So let’s just get into it, shall we?

First, This Beautiful Fantastic, starring Jessica Brown Findlay, my favorite Downton Abbey contestant. Look, if JBF and Tom Wilkinson are in it, I’m totally there, but this makes me wonder if there should be an indie movie moratorium on “wonder,” “beauty,” “fantastic,” etc. “This Beautiful Fantastic” is like an indie mad lib title. “This Wonderful Beauty,” “This Fantastic Enchantment,” “This Enchanting Wonder,” “This Spectacular Beauty,” This Wondrous Spectaculiforous….”

All this poster really tells me is that the filmmaker probably likes Amelie.