This Week In Posters: The Killing Of A Sacred Star Wars

10.16.17

IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with this poster for BPM (Beats Per Minute), which I assumed was some kind of European We Are Your Friends (that was the Zac Efron EDM movie, in case you forgot). But IMDb tells me it’s about AIDS. Either way, I imagine it will be life-affirming. You know a film will be life-affirming if the main character is backlit and shimmering. That’s always a dead giveaway.

“Defiant euphoria” still sounds like a club drug side effect. Are we sure this isn’t about raves?

IMPA

You can’t really tell that the thing in front of his face is supposed to be a boxing glove at first, but it is. Oh boy, another white boxer biopic! Which is sure to be creative because they used the “American _____” naming convention.

(*checks IMDb*)

It’s about Chuck Wepner! Sorry, guys, they already did this biopic. That they made two biopics about the guy who was famous because someone made a movie about him (Rocky) says a lot about where we’re at with the white boxer biopic genre. But hey, good for (*squints*) Zach McCowan.

IMPA

I like how even with “Match” in the title, “swipe” in the tagline, and a cracked screen aesthetic (did Donald Kaufman from Adaptation design this?), they still had to put an oversized cell phone in it so you’d know what it’s about Tinder.

IMPA

Aw hell yeah, this looks like my favorite kind of action movie, where it’s the future and there’s a sweet car and shit all over the place and someone has a gun for some reason.

