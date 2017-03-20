This Week In Posters: Will The Young Pope Fight King Arthur?

This week in This Week in Posters, we begin with Graduation, from the director of one of my least-favorite critically acclaimed movies ever, 4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days. So it’s not surprising that they’re using critical acclaim to sell this one. Those quotes sound a lot better than “another bleak slog through the former Eastern Bloc!”
It was also really clever to make the main guy look like Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Not sure how they pulled that one off.
Judging by the poster I’m assuming Snatched is a sequel to Face/Off where Goldie Hawn goes back in time and steals her face from 40 years ago.
Her face? That was definitely more classy than what I was going with.
I’m sorry but how could you miss that the Girls name in ‘Everything, Everything’ is called ‘AMANDLA’
The guy on the right in the Mayhem poster looks like the puppet from Anomalisa.
Pretty sure the poster for The Promise overestimates Americans’ knowledge that the Armenian genocide was even a thing.
I learned all I know about it from Kim K tweets.
Charlotte Le Bon looks way more badass than I would have guessed from his name.
Judging by the poster, here’s how I imagine the pitch for ‘Everything, Everything’:
“Alright, so last night I did a ton of blow and watched that movie with that guy in a bubble. You know, the Donnie Darko kid who kissed his sister weird. What if we took that premise, but make it a drama for those kids who love kid-cancer so much?”
That Vitamin C biopic looks intense.
I got more of a Karl Urban vibe than JGL from that poster.
GodDAMN can Christian Bale grow some fine upper lip hair. That is a hall-of-fame worthy moustache.
May It Last is also Judd Apatow’s preference for editing his movies. The audience’s, less so.
Judd Apatow’s real success as a film-maker is having his children in several of his movies without Vince referring to them as “Judd Apatow’s dumb wiener children.”