This Week In Posters: Will The Young Pope Fight King Arthur?

This week in This Week in Posters, we begin with Graduation, from the director of one of my least-favorite critically acclaimed movies ever, 4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days. So it’s not surprising that they’re using critical acclaim to sell this one. Those quotes sound a lot better than “another bleak slog through the former Eastern Bloc!”

It was also really clever to make the main guy look like Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Not sure how they pulled that one off.