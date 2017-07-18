This Week Posters: Jedis, Bruce Lee, Oprah, And Whoopi Goldberg’s 9/11

#This Week In Posters
07.18.17

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Annabelle: Creation, which promises not only another chapter in “The Conjuring Universe,” but also implies that we’ll finally get that origin story for the creepy doll movie we’d all been demanding. Oh look, she came in a box. I never could’ve guessed.

IMPA

Holy hell that is a fierce bowl cut. I know I should be focused on Bruce Lee and the Golden Gate Bridge and that shattered yin-yang down there, but all I can think is how hard it’s going to be to sit through an entire film of Bruce Lee looking like a Dumb and Dumber stand-in.

IMPA

Whoa, “literally a non-stop thriller?” That’s impressive. But is it any good? I guess we’ll have to wait until it actually ends to get that pull quote.

IMPA

Civil war quote… “Bushwick…” The Xs over some of the stars… I like that this Bushwick poster is giving us plenty of little hints. And if internet commenters are any indication, I bet the rest of the country is pretty jazzed to declare war against Brooklyn.

