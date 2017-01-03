Welcome back to This Week In Posters, for your very first installment of 2017. It’s early January, which means awards season is starting to peter out as prestige gives away to vampires and silly haircuts and stuff. But first! We’ve got Alec Baldwin playing a blind man falling in love with Demi Moore. “Unexpected” is right. This poster has that timeless look, the kind of movie you see in a Walgreens bin and wonder when it came out. 2017? 1987? 2004? It’s very mysterious. I bet this had to have been delayed a year or two before release.
(The worst part of this is that it stole a title from a really good Norwegian movie that probably no one will see.)
Was the idea of Hugh taking up only 10% of the poster made specifically for Wolverine nerds who hate that a character that’s only 5-2 has been best portrayed by a guy who’s like 6-4? lol
I agree with the purists. Batman is like 6’2″ and now he’s being portrayed by a guy that is an inch tall.
Wouldn’t it be great if Demi Moore is the blind one and Alec Baldwin is just a cool dude?
“You look boss, baby!”
I believe that’s jasmine rice raining down violently in the first Patriots Day poster.
Patriot’s Day looks like a total bomb ::yakety sax::
Mark Wahlberg’s pose and expression works in the second poster, I guess, but I love the confused, “Did I hear something?” look in the first poster better. Yeah, dude. Like, right behind you. What you’re hearing is an explosion and bedlam.
With all of the police gear on and short arms he looks like if he fell on his back he wouldn’t be able to get back up.
J-Law’s expression asks, “Did- did you just fart?”
Chris Pratt’s expression says, “What? No, I – NO! It’s my space boots on the waxed floor.”
He totally farted, though.
Out of all of these Pool Party Massacre looks the best. At least it’s honest.