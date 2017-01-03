This Week In Posters: Maybe The Marketing Of ‘Passengers’ Was Part Of The Problem

01.03.17 41 mins ago 11 Comments
blind

IMPA

Welcome back to This Week In Posters, for your very first installment of 2017. It’s early January, which means awards season is starting to peter out as prestige gives away to vampires and silly haircuts and stuff. But first! We’ve got Alec Baldwin playing a blind man falling in love with Demi Moore. “Unexpected” is right. This poster has that timeless look, the kind of movie you see in a Walgreens bin and wonder when it came out. 2017? 1987? 2004? It’s very mysterious. I bet this had to have been delayed a year or two before release.

(The worst part of this is that it stole a title from a really good Norwegian movie that probably no one will see.)

TAGSPASSENGERSPatriots DayPOSTERSTHIS WEEK IN POSTERS

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 5 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP