IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with Almost Friends, starring two blue-eyed actors, natch. (Why do directors love blue eyes so damn much? Blue-eyed people have to be triple overrepresented in film and television, at least).

This design is an interest twist on the old “close-eyed headbutt” style, where two actors touch noggins and yearn for all they’re worth. If that style denotes yearning, what does this siamese long stare style denote? Like do you even yearn, bro? And what does “almost friends” mean? Will they just spend the entire movie texting each other? Frickin’ millennials. Also, Freddie Highmore and Haley Joel Osment in the same movie is junior equivalent of Bill Paxton and Bill Pullman in the same movie. Or Skeet Ulrich and Stephen Dorff in the same movie. Basically, only see this if you want the world to end.

IMPA

The art on this Along For The Ride poster is pretty cool, and my first thought was “Gee, that looks like a young Dennis Hopper.”

I looked it up and apparently it’s a documentary featuring the young Dennis Hopper, so that all checks out. IMDb also says it’s in black and white. Isn’t having this colorful a poster false advertising? Discuss.

IMPA

ENOUGH WITH THE “AMERICAN ______” TITLES! Jesus, this looks exactly as generic as the title would suggest, some kind of off-brand mumblecore. Or a commercial for FarmersOnly.com. Waiter, I will have your hardest possible pass, please.

IMPA

The entire concept of “women lettin’ loose but it’s cool because they’re moms!” weirds me out. I think it’s the naughtiness justified by wholesomeness. There’s just something nauseating about it, like a bunch of normies cackling about Cards Against Humanity. Anyway, this poster is whatever, but at least Kathryn Hahn actually looks like Kathryn Hahn again. I like Kathryn Hahn very much.