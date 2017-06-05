This Week In Posters: Wait, Is Mark Wahlberg A Transformer Now?

06.05.17 28 Comments

This week in This Week In Posters, we fittingly begin with Baby Driver, a poster so full of flames and sparks that the move just has to be radical. For those of you who are just joining us, lots of sparks (or dirt, or flying granular debris of any kind, really) are code for “lots of action.” Anyway, this is a pretty traditional “pyramid of characters” design, but mostly I’m focused on the fact that Jamie Foxx seems to be pantomiming holding a gun with one hand while holding an actual gun with the other. That’s awesome. Nothing makes the threat of a gun more real like an actual gun.

IMPA

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Cars 3‘s marketing is so grandiose and dramatic, it’s like they’re trying to make us forget that this is a franchise that stars Larry the Cable Guy as a tow truck named “Mater.” By the way, is that “mater” as in a truck that likes to mate? Larry the Cable Guy as, The Horniest Tow Truck.

IMPA

This one keeps the lens flare and unnessary diagonal and adds some debris. That’s good debris! These are starting to feel like they might be action packed.

