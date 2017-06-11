‘Anthem’ Looks Stunning In Its First Gameplay Footage

#E3
Senior Contributor
06.11.17

Bioware’s much-discussed Anthem was hinted at yesterday, although EA would rather, unsurprisingly, talk about Star Wars. but on Sunday, Microsoft got in-depth with showing it off. And it looks much like Mass Effect meets Destiny meets a lot of Iron Man suits.

Anthem is a vast open world, set in a far-flung future where you play a freelancer, who owns a bunch of exosuits called Javelins that look suspiciously like Tony Stark’s. The game play and style feels quite a bit like Mass Effect, which is no bad thing, and the setting is suitably futuristic. The idea, of course, is you team up with your buddies, blow up aliens, collect loot, and modify your suit and loadout to better blow up your enemies. Currently it appears you won’t be able to romance any aliens, but hey, give it time.

More seriously, it certainly looks good, especially as you have to dodge your way through superstorms and high-powered monsters to get at your objectives. But it does raise the question of just how unique this game will feel, even with all the goodwill BioWare has earned over the years. Still, what’s most important is that it looks like a lot of fun, and any game you can play with your buddies is a welcome addition. We’ll find out when it arrives in fall 2018.

Around The Web

TOPICS#E3
TAGSAnthemE3E3 2017video games

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 4 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP