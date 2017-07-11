‘Final Fantasy XII’ Tops The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

Square Enix

It seems like every week there’s more games for more platforms than ever. So, each week, we cut through the noise to find the five games you should be playing this week. Starting with the return of an underrated RPG.

The series is back, well, sort of. This is an upgrade and rerelease of a Japanese title that offered a lot more jobs, some improvements to how this open-world RPG functioned, and a way to speed things up in the game. It’s a fairly interesting upgrade to an already excellent game, and we’ll have more on it in a review later this week.

Minecraft Story Mode: Season 2, Today ($20, PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

If Notch’s antics on Twitter haven’t turned you off the game completely, you can pick up the second season of Telltale’s pretty funny attempt to impose an actual story on the block-smashing/building game today. The original game was adorable and kid-friendly, and Telltale lightening up, slightly, so if you want a game that’s less of a drag, this’ll be ideal.