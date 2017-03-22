Sony Pictures Virtual Reality

Who wouldn’t want to be a Ghostbuster? Anyone who ever donned the plastic proton pack and wielded the foot-activated ghost trap from the ’80s knows that feeling. You’d be buddies with Bill Murray and/or Kate McKinnon, spend your time hunting down paranormal creatures with ridiculously OP weaponry, and your biggest obstacle is a crackdown from a government regulatory agency. And now Sony wants to bring a sliver of that feeling to PS4 users with the latest stab at VR, Ghostbusters VR – Now Hiring. We had the chance to test out the experience at a Sony unveiling event, in addition to sitting down with Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman and Sony SVP of VR Jake Zim to discuss the game and what the evolution of VR means for the future of storytelling.

The PS4 VR technology, for the most part, is still quite new, but slowly but surely getting off the ground. It launched last October and has a handful of titles supporting it. But that’s not to suggest it doesn’t offer much to explore or suggest a potentially revolutionary future. In discussing Ghostbusters VR, Reitman referred to it not as a “game” but as more of an “experiment,” which is much more fitting. Its full title is Ghostbusters VR – Now Hiring, Act 1: Firehouse, so with maybe 15 minutes of gameplay, it’s really more of the start of a fully fleshed out game. But what an immersive start it is.