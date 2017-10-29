‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Releases The Powerful ‘Vigilante,’ Which Looks Just Like A Classic Batmobile

#Grand Theft Auto #GTA V #Batman
10.28.17 36 mins ago

Rockstar Games

Hackers have been spawning the uber-car for weeks now, but Rockstar finally unleashed the beastly Vigilante for the legions of legit GTA: Online players across the world. The superfast car will cost players nearly $4 million, but for their cash, they get a nearly indestructible roadster that looks almost exactly like the classic Batmobile from Tim Burton’s Batman movies.

Warner Bros.

And Rockstar’s really laying the Batman atmosphere on thick in this announcement post. It looks like it could be straight out of an Arkham game:

