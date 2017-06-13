‘Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ Is Getting A Ton Of New Content

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s a joke — soon to be defunct based on Nintendo’s E3 line-up — that Nintendo called their new system the Switch, because once you beat The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild you switch it off and never turn it back on. But oh, what a glorious 100+ hours Breath of the Wild is. There’s nothing like heading towards the next point on your map only to be sidetracked by a quest, or a shrine, or just a funny-looking rock you want to see if you can climb. Fans who purchased the game have known DLC was coming, since you couldn’t get out of the store with your copy without an employee trying to sell you a season pass, but until today all we knew was there’d be something called ‘The Master Trials.’

Now we know more about what tribulations Link will face, as well as a sneak peek at the second DLC entitled ‘The Champions Ballad.’ First, here are the details on what’s new in Hyrule once ‘The Master Trials’ drops later this year.

Trial of the Sword

When you get to a certain sacred location, you can take on the new “Trial of the Sword” challenge. Face an onslaught of enemies, one wave after another. Link starts the challenge without any equipment or weapons. When all the enemies in a room are defeated, Link proceeds to the next. Clear all the trials (about 45 rooms in total), and the power of the Master Sword will be awakened, and it will always be in its glowing powered-up state while usable.