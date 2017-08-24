Getty Image / Nintendo

In a tweet that has since been deleted, House Republicans have compared The Legend of Zelda and Tax Reform in a what can only be perceived as a desperate grasp for millennial sympathy to their cause. Their landing page comparing the beloved Nintendo classic to their impending attempt at a tax code overhaul has also been taken down, but the comparison stems from the fact that the original Zelda game came out in 1986, and that’s also the year a major tax code change was implemented.

This analogy has not gone over well.

Twitter

The GOP just tied their tax reform plan to The Legend of Zelda. We are living in the worst timeline. pic.twitter.com/CPuKX1Wq2F — Rhéa (@ashelia) August 23, 2017

The GOP’s initial tweet showed off a .gif of Link looking stoic in the Skyward Sword iteration of the series, which, while good, will never be on a list of the best Zelda games ever made.