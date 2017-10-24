Mario, Wolfenstein And Assassin’s Creed Lead The Five Games You Need To Play This Week

10.24.17

Usually, on our weekly preview column of five games worth playing, we single out one game as the pick of the week. Not this week. This week, it’s all about Friday, because three major titles are arriving. So, let’s go there first, shall we?

Friday

Assassin’s Creed: Origins ($60, PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

After years of fans begging for the setting, Assassin’s Creed, the historical tourism/stabbing franchise, finally goes to ancient Egypt. This is a reinvention of the franchise, of sorts, but if you love exploring, finding artifacts, and stabbing dudes by falling on them from high places like a drop bear, this should be your choice.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus ($60, PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

Or, perhaps, you’d like to kill some Nazis. Wolfenstein: The New Order took a pulpy concept, of the Nazis winning World War II, and turned it into a surprisingly affecting story willing to grapple with the realities of World War II and beyond. Jimi Hendrix chewed you out for thinking America wasn’t racist. Can this franchise keep that balance?

Super Mario Odyssey ($60, Switch)

And, finally, there’s the return of Mario. Really, do we need to say anything else, except “Good luck figuring out where your $60 goes this week?” But if you have any money left over, let’s look at two other games!

