Every week, it feels like there’s more games for more platforms than ever. So, each week, we pick five games worth your time and money. And today we start with Mario stepping outside his comfort zone, both in who he’s teaming up with and what he’s up to.

Pick Of The Week: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Today ($60, Nintendo Switch)

Ignore both the beloved plumber and Minions-meet-Beavis-and-Butthead antics of the Rabbids. Nintendo and Ubisoft are out to bring turn-based strategy to everyone and, from the early word coming in, it works. Which we suppose makes a degree of sense: After all, if Mario can be in an awesome RPG with turn-based combat, why not a strategy game?

If you’re looking to introduce a friend, or a kid, to the genre, this looks to be a good start.

Absolver, Today ($30, PS4, Xbox One and PC)

Absolver is an interesting mix of card game, MMO, and fighting game. As you can see, the hand-to-hand is a core component of the game, but how you fight, and what you fight with, is determined by cards and loot drops from foes you defeat. As you find new cards, you can build out a custom fighting style and sets of moves that allow you to take on new opponents. The intersection of card-based mechanics and a complex fighting system, with different stances dictating different moves, is an interesting one, and we’re excited to see how it plays out.