Electronic Arts

Every week, it feels like there are more games for more platforms than ever before. So, every week, we sort the signal from the noise to find you the five games worth your time and money this week. Starting with the latest title for racing fans and/or fans of crashing things.

Pick Of The Week: Need For Speed Payback, Friday ($60, PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

This open world racing game is basically a Fast and the Furious movie in an open world at this point. Finish races, do stunts, and be repeatedly reminded that this was totally a movie starring Aaron Paul once, since that’s more or less what unfolds here. Still, the focus on stunts, crashes, and other set pieces — you know, the fun stuff we all secretly want — promises to make this a great time on the road.

DOOM, Friday ($60, Switch)

One of the better shooters of the last few years goes portable as it arrives on the Switch looking, well, pretty much exactly like the other console versions, which is no mean feat. Finally, finally, we can get the taste of Doom 64 out of our mouths.